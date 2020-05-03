Over 3,000 coronavirus cases found in Armed Forces

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in the Russian Armed Forces and military educational institutions was over 3,000 from March to May 3, the Ministry of Defense said in its bulletin released on Sunday.

"1,254 servicemen with positive results were found during the 100% screening in the Russian Armed Forces from March to May 3 of this year," the Ministry said.

The coronavirus was also detected with 209 students of pre-university educational institutions. 1,228 cases were found in military educational establishments and 332 cases among the civilian personnel, the Ministry informed.