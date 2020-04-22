S-400 teams shield Crimea’s economically vital facilities in drills

SEVASTOPOL, April 22. /TASS/. The teams of S-400 ‘Triumf’ anti-aircraft missile systems shielded economically vital facilities on the Crimean Peninsula during drills, the Black Sea Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

The personnel of the Southern Military District’s surface-to-air missile formation "held a special exercise for the air defense of vital facilities of the economy’s civil sector," the press office said in a statement.

Under the drills’ scenario, the data coming from the command post pointed to a sudden advance of a notional enemy’s aircraft simulated by Su-24M frontline bombers from the Southern Military District’s composite air formation.

"During the drills, the teams of S-400 ‘Triumf’ systems practiced the algorithm of measures to detect, identify and eliminate the notional enemy. The air targets were destroyed by electronic missile launches," the statement reads.

Meanwhile, the crews of Pantsyr anti-aircraft missile/gun systems held an exercise to shield S-400 launchers from a hypothetical enemy’s missile attack, the press office said.

Russia’s S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-and medium-range surface-to-air missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designated to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, and can also be used against ground installations. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of up to 400 km and at an altitude of up to 35 km under intensive enemy fire and jamming.

The Pantsyr-S1 (NATO reporting name: SA-22 Greyhound) is a ground-based self-propelled surface-to-air missile/gun system designated to shield military and civilian facilities, including long-range air defense systems, from all modern and future air attack weapons.

The Pantsyr mounted on the truck chassis for greater mobility is armed with two 30mm guns, each of which is capable of firing up to 40 rounds per second, as well as with 12 anti-aircraft missiles.