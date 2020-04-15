Another heavily upgraded Il-76 military transport plane enters trials in Russia

"The painting of another Il-76MD-90A serial-produced transport plane built at Aviastar-SP (within the transport aviation division of the United Aircraft Corporation integrated into the state corporation Rostec) has been completed. The aircraft built under a contract with the Defense Ministry of Russia has been delivered to the Aviastar-SP flight test station," the press office said.

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The Ulyanovsk-based Aviastar-SP aircraft enterprise (part of the transport aviation division within the United Aircraft Corporation) has completed the heavy upgrade of another Il-76MD-90A military transport plane and delivered it for trials, the enterprise’s press office reported on Wednesday.

The military transport plane is currently undergoing ground tests. After the entire program of trials is over, the plane will enter service with the Ulyanovsk air regiment of the Russian Aerospace Force’s military transport aviation.

Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation announced on March 24 about the delivery of the eighth Il-76MD-90A military transport plane for trials. In October 2019, the seventh serial-produced upgraded transport plane entered trials. Three such planes were delivered to Russia’s Aerospace Force in 2019.

The Il-76MD-90A produced at the Ulyanovsk-based Aviastar-SP enterprise is a heavily upgraded version of the Il-76MD military transport plane. The aircraft’s new navigation and automated control systems and its communications suite enhance flight safety and the accuracy of piloting and landing.

The latest modification of the widely known military transport plane is distinguished by its new equipment, including the glass cockpit, modern PS-90A-76 engines, the modified wing and the enhanced landing gear. Russia is developing an Il-78-90A aerial refueling tanker on the basis of the Il-76MD-90A plane.