Russia’s latest Il-112 military transport plane to perform 2nd flight in April

"We are going to certify Il-76, Il-114-300 and Il-112 planes, the production of which is being planned. In April, we will fly the first Il-112 plane at the Voronezh enterprise and will organize the serial production of il-112s at the Voronezh factory," the chief executive said.

TAGANROG /Rostov Region/, February 17. /TASS/.

All these planes will be certified under civil standards, he added.

As the press office of the Ilyushin Aircraft Company reported in March 2019, the debut flight of the Il-112V plane was successful.

The Il-112V is the first military transport plane developed in Russia from scratch in the post-Soviet period. The work on the plane’s development has been going on since 2014. The Il-112V is designed to carry up to 5 tonnes of cargoes and transport personnel. Russia is developing the plane to replace An-26 and An-24 turbo-prop planes. The plane will come in two modifications: one for civil aviation (the Il-112T) and the other as a military transport aircraft (the Il-112V). It was earlier reported that Russia’s Defense Ministry intended to purchase 62 Il-112V planes.