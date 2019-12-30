Russia can start exporting MC-21 jets overseas in 2023

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Export supplies of MC-21 passenger jets to non-CIS countries, including Malaysia, may start in 2023, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Monday on the air with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"Commercial deliveries will start in 2021. We will start deliveries to Russian operators and CIS countries at first. Customers from non-CIS countries are in the portfolio of orders but [deliveries] will target 2023-2024. These are countries of Southeast Asia and Malaysia," Manturov said.