Bringing MC-21 jet to market requires $221.9 mln — top brass

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Government funds amounting to 13.7 bln rubles ($221.9 mln) will be required to arrange for bringing the MC-21 jet under development to the commercial market, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with the Izvestiya newspaper published on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 85.5 bln rubles ($1.4 bln) will be required in the next two years to support the Sukhoi Superjet (SSJ 100) passenger jet development program.

"The budget for SSJ and MC-21 was prepared for two coming years. In terms of R&D financing, we plan to allocate up to 56 bln rubles ($907.2 mln) for SSJ and MC-21 programs, including import substitution activities. Support of the leasing for such aircraft will require up to 29.5 bln rubles ($477.8 mln) within this period. Also, 22.1 bln rubles ($357.9 mln) are planned to be provided for the development of the after-sale service system and up to 13.7 bln rubles ($221.9 mln) for providing conditions for bringing MC-21 to the market," Manturov stated.

The MC-21 passenger jet is currently at the stage of certification tests. Supplies of the airliner to commercial customers are planned to start in the second half of 2021.