Russian Navy nuclear-powered sub completes trials after repairs

"Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Nikolai Yevmenov has received a report about the completion of the sea stage of the trials for the Project 971 nuclear-powered submarine Vepr after its repairs at the Nerpa Shipyard. The sub will rejoin the Northern Fleet’s submarine forces in April," the spokesman said.

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Shipbuilders have completed the after-repair trials of the Project 971 nuclear-powered submarine Vepr, Russian Navy spokesman Igor Dygalo said on Thursday.

During the trials at the Northern Fleet’s training ranges in the Barents Sea, the shipbuilders checked all the sub’s systems and onboard equipment, the spokesman stated.

"A large amount of work was carried out on the submarine to restore technical readiness of its onboard systems and mechanisms," he added.

Project 971 nuclear-powered submarines have been developed by the St. Petersburg-based Malakhit Marine Engineering Design Bureau. The sub Vepr was built at the Sevmash Shipyard in northwestern Russia and delivered to the Russian Navy in 1995.

After their upgrade, the submarines of this Project were armed with Kalibr-PL strike missile systems.