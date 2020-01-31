Russia to feature Kalibr cruise missiles, Viking air defense system at India arms show

The Viking is the export version of Russia’s Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system, the press office specified.

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Almaz-Antey defense manufacturer will feature the latest Viking surface-to-air missile system at the DefExpo-2020 arms show in India for the first time along with the export version of Kalibr cruise missiles, the company’s press office said on Friday.

"At the DefExpo-2020, the company will demonstrate for the first time in the Republic of India the models of the Viking anti-aircraft missile system’s combat vehicles, including the 1:3 scale model of the 9M317ME surface-to-air missile from the Viking complex," the press office said in a statement.

The visitors of the DefExpo-2020 arms show will also be able to view the models of missiles "from the Club-S and Club-N integrated missile systems (the export version of the Kalibr missile launcher), the statement says.

The Russian defense manufacturer will also feature airspace control radars, S-400 ‘Triumf,’ S-300VM ‘Antey-2500’ anti-aircraft missile systems, Tor-M2E, Tor-M2K, Tor-M2KM air defense missile complexes and other armament in the form of mock-ups, models, presentations and booklets, the press office specifies.

Almaz-Antey Deputy CEO for Foreign Economic Activity Vyacheslav Dzirkaln said that during the exhibition the company’s representatives would hold meetings and negotiations with government and business structures of India and third countries participating in the arms show and also with potential buyers of products and services.

The DEfExpo-2020 arms show will run in the city of Lucknow in the state of Uttar Pradesh (India) on February 5-8.