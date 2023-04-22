Russian forces destroy ammunition depot of Ukrainian 67th brigade in Kharkov Region

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian 67th mechanized brigade near the village of Staritsa, in the Kharkov Region, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"An ammunition depot of the Ukrainian 67th mechanized brigade was destroyed near the village of Staritsa, in the Kharkov Region. During the day, the enemy's losses in this direction amounted to 60 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, a pickup truck, as well as a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station," he said at a briefing on the progress of the special military operation.