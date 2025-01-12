Nearly 90 flights delayed at St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo due to heavy snowfall

ST. PETERSBURG, January 12. /TASS/. Nearly 90 flights were delayed at Pulkovo International Airport in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg on Sunday due to unfavorable weather conditions, the press service of the Northwestern transport prosecutor’s office said.

"Pulkovo Airport twice suspended receiving and dispatching aircraft during the day. Around 90 flights were delayed," it said.

The airport suspended operations to remove snow from runways two times during the day. In between the two closures, it served 63 flights in three hours.

Heavy snowfall began falling in St. Petersburg late on Friday, January 10, with the depth of snow exceeding 30 cm by Sunday morning.