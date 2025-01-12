Netanyahu, Biden discuss progress at Gaza talks — Netanyahu’s office

TEL AVIV, January 12. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden discussed progress at the Gaza hostage release talks, the Israeli prime minister’s office said after their phone call.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, this evening, has just spoken with US President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister discussed with the American President the progress in the negotiations to release our hostages and updated him on the mandate he gave to the negotiating team to Doha in order to advance the release of our hostages," it said. "Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked President Biden and President-elect Donald Trump for cooperating in this sacred mission."

Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser at the Israeli prime minister’s office, told TASS earlier that the Israeli delegation had arrive in Qatar for talks on the deal for the release of hostages held by radicals in the Gaza Strip. According to Gendelman, the talks were to begin on January 12.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave.

During a week-long Egypt and Qatar-mediated humanitarian ceasefire in late November 2023, more than 100 hostages were released, but the ceasefire was violated by Hamas on December 1, 2023 and Israel resumed its operation against Hamas. Hostilities continue until now.

According to the latest data of the Israeli side, 98 hostages are still being held hostage in Gaza.