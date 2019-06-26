Russia gets applications from foreign customers for Tor M2E, Viking air defense systems

"We have received applications for the systems and they are under consideration. But before concluding supply contracts, it’s premature to talk about specific countries and terms, this is a matter of ongoing negotiations," Mikheev said, answering the relevant question.

KUBINKA /Moscow region/, June 26. /TASS/. Russia has received a number of applications from foreign customers for the supply of the Tor M2E and Buk-M3E (Viking) air defense systems, Alexander Mikheev, CEO of Russia’s weapons exporter Rosoboronexport told TASS. He was speaking at the Army-2019 forum.

He added that, mainly the Tor-M2E and Viking systems, which had been presented at various venues, aroused considerable interest among a number of potential foreign customers.

The Buk-M3E system, also known as the Viking, is the newest 4th generation medium-range anti-aircraft missile system. Tor-M2E is short-range air defense systems. Both systems were designed by the Almaz-Antey air defense company and are in service with the Russian army.

The forum Army-2019 is held on June 25-30 at the theme park Patriot in the Moscow Region. Some shows will be arranged in other regions of Russia. According to preliminary estimates, more than 1,500 enterprises and organizations are to participate in the forum. More than 27,000 product samples and technologies will be on display.