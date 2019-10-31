Kalashnikov gunmaker to export assault rifles to American, Asian and African markets

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Kalashnikov Group intends to start export deliveries of assault rifles based on the AK-12 and AK-15 models to South American, South Asian and African markets in 2020, Kalashnikov CEO Dmitry Tarasov said on Thursday.

"Our new products will have the export potential next year. These are the 200 series [of the Kalashnikov assault rifle] and guns based on the AK-12 and AK-15 models. We are already receiving requests from South America, South Asia and African countries," the chief executive said at a presentation dedicated to the Udmurt Republic’s potential at the Reception House of Russia’s Foreign Ministry.

The Kalashnikov Group’s major production facilities are located in Izhevsk, the Republic of Udmurtia.

The civilian versions of these guns, the SR-1 carbine and new products of the Izhevsk Mechanical Factory also have good potential, he added.

The Kalashnikov Group is Russia’s major producer of combat automatic and sniper guns, guided artillery shells and a broad range of precision weapons.