Russia’s national defense budget to total $154 bln through 2022

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Federal budget expenditures on Russia’s national defense will total around 10 trillion rubles ($154.1 bln), according to the files to the draft budget for 2020 and the planned period of 2021-2022.
"Budgetary provisions for ‘National defense’ will total 3.1 trillion rubles ($47.7 bln) in 2020, 3.24 trillion rubles ($50 bln) in 2021, and 3.3 trillion rubles ($51.3 bln) in 2022. The share of expenditures on ‘National defense’ will stand at 2.4% of GDP in 2020, 2.7% of GDP in 2021, and 2.6% of GDP in 2022," the document said.