Russian defense firm signs export deals for next-generation guided bomb

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, August 29. /TASS/. Russia’s State Research and Production Association Region (part of the Tactical Missiles Corporation) has concluded export contracts for the delivery of the next-generation UPAB-1500 guided bomb, Region CEO Igor Krylov said at the MAKS-2019 international aerospace show on Thursday.

"The state trials of the UPAB-1500 [the K029BE] have been completed and these munitions are being delivered to military units and export contracts have already been signed," the chief executive said.

The new 1,500kg guided air bomb K029BE with the inertial satellite guidance system was unveiled at the MAKS-2019 aerospace show.

The MAKS-2019 international aerospace show runs in the town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow on August 27 - September 1. The event’s organizers are Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry and the state hi-tech corporation Rostec. A total of 827 companies from 33 countries are taking part in the aerospace show, including 184 foreign firms.