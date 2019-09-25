Su-24M bombers deliver bombing strikes in Urals drills

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Su-24M frontline bombers delivered a bombing strike against a notional enemy during tactical flight drills in the Kurgan Region in the Urals, the press office of Russia’s Central Military District reported on Wednesday.

"The crews of Su-24M planes employed the Gefest sighting and navigation system, which allows bombing from a free maneuver without entering the area of a notional enemy’s point defense, and delivered a bombing strike with 250kg air bombs against the targets simulating a fortified enemy command post by breaking through the walls and effecting internal explosions," the press office said in a statement.