New secure communication system tested for Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The newest version of Russia’s combined system of communications, data exchange, navigation and identification (OSNOD) with enhanced encryption protection and anti-jamming features is now being tested for Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation multirole fighter jet.

Alexei Ratner, the head of the Polet science and technical center of the Russian Electronics holding (part of Rostec state corporation), told TASS that the system has been developed for a long period of time and has already been available in several variants.

"The Su-57 variant was designed specifically for this aircraft and is now undergoing state trials as part of its systems," Ratner said.

In addition to advanced anti-jamming technologies, the system "ensures constant cryptographic protection of communications." "In other words, intercepting them will produce no result," Ratner said, adding that those features make the system one of the world’s most protected ones.

Su-57 multirole fifth-generation fighter jet is designed to destroy all air, ground, and water surface targets, monitor the airspace at major distances from deployment bases, make adversary headquarters, command posts and control systems inoperative. The jet can engage a broad range of guided and unguided weapons, including air-to-air short, medium and long-range missiles, smart 250, 500 and 1500 kg bombs (the latter from outside suspension). Maximum combat payload is 10 tons. The aircraft stealth characteristics are boosted by the construction shape, as well as reflecting and absorbing coating materials and electronic warfare means. Some weapons are hidden inside the aircraft to decrease signature. The measures weaken the reflected signal and deviate it from the source. Adversary radar does not receive the information on the location and speed of the aircraft. Low signature in the optical band is ensured by digital (pixel) camouflage painting of the aircraft. In February 2018 two Su-57 were tested in Syria and launched prospective operational and tactical cruise missiles.