Russian security chief to visit Japan on September 16-17

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will pay a visit to Tokyo on September 16-17 to hold Russian-Japanese security consultations, spokesperson for the Russian Security Council Yevgeny Anoshin told reporters.

"Nikolai Patrushev will pay a working visit to Tokyo on September 16-17 to hold Russian-Japanese consultations on security," he said.

Earlier on Friday, Japan’s NHK broadcaster announced that Patrushev could meet with new head of Japan's National Security Council Shigeru Kitamura in Tokyo on September 17.

Patrushev also visited Tokyo last October where he discussed issues of security cooperation and confidence building measures between the two countries with then head of the National Security Council Shotaro Yachi. The two paid special attention to the military and political situation in Asia Pacific.