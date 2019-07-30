Russian fighter jets intercept 'enemy' targets during drills in Armenia

ROSTOV-ON-DON, July 30. /TASS/. MiG-29 fighter jets from the Russian Southern Military District have intercepted 'enemy' targets in military drills on the territory of Armenia, the district's press service said on Tuesday.

"In the framework of bilateral tactical drills at the Kakhmud and Alagyaz training ranges, pilots of MiG-29 fighter jets from the Russian military base in Erebuni stationed in Armenia, have intercepted 'enemy' targets in the air," the press service said.

Over 500 servicemen and over 100 units of military equipment took part in the drills.