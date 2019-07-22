Large-scale reconnaissance drills kick off in 7 Russian regions and Tajikistan

"The drills involve the personnel of units and formations stationed in the Altai, Kemerovo, Novosibirsk, Orenburg, Samara and Chelyabinsk Regions, and also in Tyva and the Republic of Tajikistan. Overall, the drills involve more than 5,000 servicemen," the press office said in a statement.

YEKATERINBURG, July 22. /TASS/. Over 5,000 reconnaissance troops from Russia’s Central Military District are involved in drills that are underway in Siberia, the Urals and the Volga area and also in Tajikistan, the District’s press office reported on Monday.

The drills that will last through July 26 will practice measures for gathering information about the places of a notional enemy’s location, the press office said.

"The reconnaissance personnel will also practice organizing and conducting ambushes, raids, scouting patrols, camouflaging techniques, stealthy movements on the terrain and other special assignments," the statement says.

The reconnaissance drills on the territory of Russian regions involve over 800 items of armament and special hardware.

Russia’s Central Military District is based on the territory of the Volga, Urals and Siberian integrated federal districts and 29 Russian regions. Structurally, the Central Military District also includes some overseas facilities: the 201st military base in Tajikistan, the Kant integrated military base in Kyrgyzstan and units stationed on the territory of Kazakhstan.