Russian, NATO top brass discuss security issues

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov has held a meeting with NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe Tod Wolters in Azerbaijan’s capital of Baku, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The parties exchanged views on European and global security, ways to prevent incidents between Russia and NATO and the prospects for resuming dialogue between military experts," the statement reads.

The Russian Defense Ministry added that Gerasimov and Wolters had also discussed "the fight against terrorism and maritime piracy, the situations in Afghanistan and Syria."

In addition, they confirmed their interest in maintaining contacts.

On June 3, Gerasimov held a telephone conversation with Wolters who had been appointed as NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe in early May.