Russian Navy to get nuclear-powered aircraft carrier

"There will be, of course, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier but not in the short-term perspective," the Navy chief said.

ST. PETERSBURG, July 10. /TASS/. The Russian Navy will have a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in its structure, although this will not happen in the immediate future, Navy Commander-in-Chief Nikolai Yevmenov told reporters at the St. Petersburg international maritime defense show on Wednesday.

Shipbuilders to deliver heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser to Russian Navy in 2022

Russia will be developing the construction of aircraft carriers proceeding from available possibilities, he said.

A source in the domestic defense industry earlier told TASS that the Defense Ministry had started work to formulate a technical assignment for a future nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

At the St. Petersburg international maritime defense show that runs on July 10-14, the Nevskoye Design Bureau (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) presented the newest Project 11430E ‘Lamantin’ nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

Russia’s Krylov State Scientific Center showed the conceptual project of a medium aircraft carrier with a nuclear reactor and an auxiliary gas turbine unit at the recent Army-2019 international arms show. The aircraft carrier displaces 76,000 tonnes and is capable of carrying up to 100 aircraft.