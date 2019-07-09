India to buy 18 new Su-30MKI multirole fighter jets, official says

"We have fully met our commitments on delivering all technological sets of Su-30MKI fighter jets and have received an additional bid for another 18 technological sets. The bid is being worked out," Drozhzhov said.

According to the official, Russia is considering a range of bids for delivering military goods to New Delhi. "We have received proposals on supplying more than 20 modernized MiG-29 fighter jets and a request for modernizing some 450 T-90 tanks. We are working on these proposals to hand them over to India," he said.