Deliveries of S-400 missile systems to India will start after 2020 — government service

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russia's S-400 Triumf missile defense systems will be delivered to India after 2020, the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said on Wednesday.

"The deliveries of S-400 Triumf missile systems to India are planned to start after 2020, in accordance with the agreement with our partners. Issues with payment have been resolved," the service said.

Russia and India earlier signed a contract on delivering S-400 Triumf missile defense systems worth $5.43 bln. The United States threatened India with sanctions over purchasing Russian military equipment. However, India said that it will proceed with acquiring the S-400 missile defense systems.