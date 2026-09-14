ROME, September 14. /TASS/. Italian journalist Thomas Fazi has accused the Kiev regime of subjecting Ukrainians who advocate an end to the conflict to political persecution.

"The West-backed Zelensky regime has only one aim: to continue hostilities at any cost - to the last Ukrainian. That is precisely why anyone who speaks of peace is subjected to political persecution," Fazi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The journalist was responding to Kiev’s decision to impose sanctions on Yulia Mendel, a former press secretary to Vladimir Zelensky and a vocal critic of his administration.

In social media posts and interviews with Western media outlets, Mendel has repeatedly criticized what she describes as miscalculations by Ukraine’s leadership across a range of areas, including the military sphere. She has argued that these decisions contributed to the country suffering heavy losses as the conflict escalated.