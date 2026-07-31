Death toll from Japan earthquake rises to 35, over 120 hurt

TOKYO, July 31. /TASS/. The death toll from a powerful earthquake in Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture on Kyushu Island has risen to 35, with more than 120 others injured, local authorities said.

At least 5,300 homes in Kumamoto Prefecture remain without power, according to regional officials. Additionally, nearly 80,000 homes are still without water supply.

The 7.1-magnitude quake that struck on July 28 was one of the most powerful to hit the country in recent years.

In addition to rescue and specialized services, about 4,600 members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces are participating in the disaster relief operations.