Diplomat dismisses US claims about Iran’s new nuclear site as pretext for aggression

TEHRAN, July 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s claims about the presumed existence of another nuclear facility in Iran are baseless and serve as a pretext for more attacks on the Islamic Republic, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said his country plans to strike Iran's alleged new nuclear facility, reportedly located near Natanz.

"Iran’s nuclear activities have been fully declared to the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] in accordance with its safeguards obligations. Washington’s obsessive focus on Kolang Kouh where no nuclear activity is taking place is nothing more than a fabricated pretext for aggression, destruction, and sabotage," Baghaei wrote on the X social network.

He emphasized that Washington’s threats "reveal the United States’ deep-rooted enmity toward Iran’s scientific progress and technological development," and urged IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to react to the situation.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, on the night of July 8, the United States resumed large-scale strikes on Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreements regarding the Strait of Hormuz.