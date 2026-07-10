Over 800 commercial vessels pass through Strait of Hormuz since early May — US command

WASHINGTON, July 10. /TASS/. More than 800 commercial vessels have passed through the Strait of Hormuz with assistance from the US Navy since early May, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

"Since early May, US forces have helped facilitate the successful transit of more than 800 commercial vessels and 380 million barrels of crude oil," the command said in a statement on X.

The command also denied claims by Iranian state media that commercial vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is currently limited to a route approved by Tehran. "Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM added.

Earlier, Lloyd's List Intelligence reported that 576 commercial voyages through the Strait of Hormuz were recorded in June. In the same month of 2025, the figure stood at 3,100 vessel transits. Bloomberg reported that amid recent US strikes on Iran, commercial vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz had almost completely stopped this week.