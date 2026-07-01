China reiterates call to lift unilateral sanctions on Iran

BEIJING, July 1. /TASS/. Beijing calls for the early lifting of unilateral sanctions on Iran and expects Tehran and Washington to continue talks, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a briefing.

"China has consistently advocated for unilateral sanctions against Iran to be lifted as soon as possible," the diplomat pointed out.

According to him, Beijing hopes that the United States, Iran and other parties will work together to implement the memorandum of understanding that has already been signed and continue talks.

Guo emphasized that such efforts would help achieve an early, comprehensive resolution of the Iran issue.