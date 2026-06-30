Iran to enter talks on final agreement with US after memorandum's implementation — MFA

TEHRAN, June 30. /TASS/. Tehran will enter talks on a final agreement with Washington only after certain provisions of the Iran-US memorandum are implemented, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"There should be a necessity and a purpose for a meeting. If we talk about the launch of talks on a final agreement, it depends on the implementation of paragraphs 1, 5, 10 and 11 of the memorandum of understanding. We should assess the current progress in the coming days to decide when to begin talks on a final agreement," he told a news conference.