Germany, Netherlands establish NATO tactical headquarters in Estonia

BERLIN, June 30. /TASS/. A German-Dutch army corps has taken command of NATO land forces in Latvia and Estonia, establishing a new tactical headquarters in the region.

The ceremony in Valga on the border between Estonia and Latvia was attended by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, according to DPA news agency.

In a comment, the German Defense Ministry said "Germany and the Netherlands demonstrate readiness and the ability to take responsibility for deterrence and defense on NATO’s eastern flank." The 1 German-Netherlands Corps (1GNC) will take over the organization and coordination of military exercises as well as the provision of security in the region from the alliance’s command in Poland.

Earlier, Reuters reported, citing sources, that the North Atlantic Alliance will strengthen its eastern flank against a potential armed conflict through a new structure that will allow the bloc to deploy forces in Latvia and Estonia "at speed" in the event of an attack. ANP news agency reported about plans by the Netherlands and Germany to establish a NATO tactical command center that would coordinate the alliance’s operations in the Baltic region.

About 14 countries have already joined the 1GNC project. The command center will be able to coordinate operations involving some 50,000 troops.