Trump says he might extend stay in Europe to sign deal with Iran

PARIS, June 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he might extend his ongoing visit to Europe to take part in the official signing of the memorandum of understanding with Iran.

When asked whether he could delay his departure to Washington, due within the next few hours, to take part in the signing ceremony, Trump replied: "I might."

At the same time, he pointed out that on behalf of the United States, the document is supposed to be signed by Vice President JD Vance.

"This is a memorandum of understanding. It's very important, but it might not be the kind of a document that I should be signing," Trump said.

According to US media reports, the document has already been electronically signed twice by Washington and Tehran.

Besides, Trump joked that, if the deal is successful, he will flaunt it as his own achievement, but if it fails, JD Vance will take all the blame.

"If it works out, I'm going to take the credit. If it doesn't work out, I'm blaming JD. You better be careful, JD. He's going to turn his plane around and get the hell out of here. Yeah, I like that idea. I think it's a good idea," Trump said.

US, Iranian and Pakistani officials have confirmed that Washington and Tehran have reached an agreement aimed at ending the war in the Middle East, with Pakistan acting as a mediator. A formal signing ceremony is expected to take place in Switzerland on June 19.

According to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, the sides will discuss Tehran's nuclear program during a 60-day ceasefire. He also said the US maritime blockade of Iran ended on June 15 and that an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon, had been agreed upon.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28.