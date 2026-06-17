Trump says US still investigating Iran school strike

PARIS, June 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said the investigation into the deadly strike on an Iranian school at the beginning of its military operation against Iran is still not over, but once it is, it will be clear who was responsible.

"No, if it was a fault, and as you know, that's under investigation," he told reporters after the G7 summit in the French town of Evian-les-Bains. "Such a strange question to be asked at this state, talking about a long time ago, but nobody did that on purpose."

"No, mistakes are made, a war is nasty, but I know it's under investigation, and I could have a report for you tomorrow," Trump added. "I would ask Pete Hegseth that question, because they have it under investigation."

On February 28, Iran said the United States and Israel had attacked an elementary school for girls in Minab, killing 175 people, including 168 female students, and wounding 95 others. US President Donald Trump later blamed the attack on the Iranian army, without providing evidence. It later turned out that the rocket fragments found at the impact site were marked as US ammunition.