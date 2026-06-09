Israel ready to resume operations in Iran — top brass

TEL AVIV, June 9. /TASS/. The Israeli army is fully ready to resume operations in Iran, Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli Army Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said.

"The IDF maintained, and continues to maintain, immediate readiness and preparedness to resume operations in Iran," he said as quoted by the IDF.

"We are prepared to return and deliver another severe and far-reaching strike against Iran," he stressed.

He warned Iran that its attempt "to dictate new rules and alter the reality will fail." According to Zamir, in June, Israel "intercepted the threats launched at" it and "struck in Iran swiftly and forcefully." "The strike we carried out in Iran was preparation for a much more significant and powerful blow," he stated.

As for Lebanon, Israel "will continue to operate and deepen the damage inflicted on the Hezbollah terrorist organization while defending the communities of northern Israel," he pledged. "The IDF remains on high alert and will act with determination wherever we identify a threat to the citizens of the State of Israel."

On June 6, Israel delivered massive strikes on the Lebanese southern Nabatieh province and the Western Beqaa District, and on a Hezbollah facility in a Beirut neighborhood on June 7. According to the Israeli side, this air raid came as response to Hezbollah’s shelling attacks on northern Israel.

Late on June 7, Iran launched missile attacks on northern Israel, as it said, in response to Israel’s operations in Lebanon. Prior to this attack, Tehran warned Israel of a retaliation if it strikes the Lebanese capital city. Overnight to June 8, Israel delivered a retaliatory strike against Iran, targeting military facilities in the country’s western and central parts. As a result, a petrochemical enterprise in the Khuzestan province was damaged. In the morning, Iran launched another shelling attack against Israeli territory.