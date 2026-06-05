US-Iran talks still ongoing, Iran’s ambassador to Russia tells TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The negotiation process between the US and Iranian sides is still ongoing, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"I think so, yes, they are taking place," he said, responding to a corresponding question. However, the diplomat did not specify what stage the talks are at. "To be honest, I don’t have any information yet. There is no news yet on what stage they are at," he noted.