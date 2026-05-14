Two India-bound ships carrying fuel pass through Strait of Hormuz — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, May 14. /TASS/. Two India-bound ships carrying fuel have passed through the Strait of Hormuz, Bloomberg reported.

One of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) carriers, the Symi, appeared in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday after turning off its transponder, according to the agency. It is carrying fuel from Qatar to the city of Kandla in western India.

A few hours later, a second vessel, the NV Sunshine, followed suit. Initially, the ship listed the Indian port of Mangalore as its destination, but now it lists Kandla.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs reported earlier that 11 Indian vessels had safely passed through the Strait of Hormuz. Another 13 remained in the Persian Gulf.