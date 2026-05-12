{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Israel strikes 45 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon in past day — army

The targets included command centers, surveillance posts, staging grounds, buildings used for military purposes, and some ten weapons depots

TEL AVIV, May 12. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out strikes on 45 military facilities in southern Lebanon belonging to the Hezbollah Shia movement, the army said in a statement.

"The IDF struck 45 Hezbollah targets in several areas in southern Lebanon in the past 24 hours," the statement reads.

The targets included command centers, surveillance posts, staging grounds, buildings used for military purposes, and some ten weapons depots.

In addition, the Israeli Air Force struck missile launchers and eliminated terrorists who posed a threat to IDF troops, the military added.

Tags
IsraelLebanon
Washington to probe into over 40 US biolabs in Ukraine — newspaper
One of the probe’s goals is "to identify where these labs are, what pathogens they contain and what 'research' is being conducted"
Read more
Kallas believes that Russia's influence in Europe is growing again
This can be seen in sports, as well as in Russia’s presence at the Venice Biennale, the EU foreign policy chief said
Read more
Russia ensures partial demilitarization of NATO through special military op — US expert
David T. Pyne assumed that Russia is winning a proxy war against the combined military might of NATO and Ukraine
Read more
Germany’s drone deal with Ukraine to make it complicit in Russia strikes — expert
Alexander Stepanov added that Western European countries can be considered Kiev’s high-tech military-industrial echelon
Read more
Islamabad to remain venue for US-Iran talks — Pakistani ambassador to Russia
Faisal Niaz Tirmizi says both sides of the conflict see Pakistan as "an honest mediator"
Read more
US president threatens strikes on Iran’s energy, civilian infrastructure
Donald Trump called on Iranian leaders to open the Strait of Hormuz, claiming that otherwise the country "will be living in hell
Read more
NABU, SAP indict former head of Zelensky's office, Yermak
The penalty under this article is imprisonment for a term of 8 to 15 years with confiscation of property
Read more
Israel, US attack amusement park in central Iran
No information on casualties or damage has been reported yet
Read more
Trump says Iran has 48 hours to make deal or open strait
Time is running out: 48 hours remain before all hell rains down on them, US President said
Read more
Foreign companies’ exit from Russia contributes to growth of production — Novak
The economy grew at a very high rate in 2023-2024, the Russian deputy prime minister noted
Read more
Kallas has no chance of mediating Russia-EU talks — Finnish politician
Armando Mema stated that he was more likely to take on the role than the EU foreign policy chief
Read more
Situation with Yermak to lead to serious upheaval beyond Ukraine's borders — diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik noted that the signal will reach international leaders who are "accomplices in this money laundering operation known as ‘Ukraine’"
Read more
Russia to view F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine as threat in nuclear sphere — Lavrov
"During combat operations, our military will not be clearing out whether or not each particular jet of this class is equipped to carry nuclear weapons," the minister added
Read more
US cannot take enriched uranium from Iran without its consent — Russian MP
The US can observe, Alexey Pushkov said
Read more
Another strike hits area near Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran
One of the facility’s security guards was killed, Iran’s AEOI said
Read more
Roscosmos chief informs partners of space station’s life extension to 2028
Roscosmos Chief Yury Borisov told TASS in November last year that the term of Russia’s participation in the ISS project would depend on the technical condition of the Russian segment, the timeframe of deploying the new Russian Orbital Station (ROS)
Read more
Russia continued to strictly observe truce — defense ministry
In turn, over the past day, Ukrainian forces made 12 attack attempts, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Nobel Prize in Economics awarded to American researcher Claudia Goldin
The American researcher "provided the first comprehensive account of women’s earnings and labor market participation through the centuries"
Read more
IN BRIEF: Zelensky’s former chief of staff faces money-laundering charges
Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office exposed a criminal group involved in laundering $10.5 mln
Read more
EU talks about peace in Ukraine, but in reality it's war-minded — senior Russian diplomat
Russia sees the practical actions the EU takes, Alexander Grushko said
Read more
‘Possible formats of meetings at leadership level’ discussed in Ukraine-US talks
Vladimir Zelensky did not specify which possible meetings he was referring to, only indicating that it concerned the end of the conflict
Read more
There are currently no clear plans for Witkoff's visit to Russia — Kremlin
Earlier, Ushakov expressed confidence that "sooner or later" Witkoff and Jared Kushner would come to Moscow and that dialogue would continue
Read more
Opening Strait of Hormuz at forefront of Iran talks — Pakistani ambassador
Faisal Niaz Tirmizi says the issue was not on the table at the beginning of the negotiations
Read more
Situation with Yermak results from Zelensky ignoring US signals — Russian diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik noted that the officials "behind the anti-corruption agencies have direct ties to the US"
Read more
Slovakia’s Fico briefs Austrian President Van der Bellen on talks with Putin
This information was shared via the Slovak prime minister’s social media channels
Read more
West eager to transform Central Asia into bridgehead for threats against Russia — diplomat
The West is not abandoning attempts to reshape this region to serve its needs, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said
Read more
The Netherlands quarantines 12 healthcare workers due to violations in handling hantavirus
According to a report by the Hart van Nederland news outlet, the Radboud University Medical Center acknowledged that existing safety protocols were not fully followed during the treatment of a patient
Read more
Trump seriously considering resuming war with Iran — TV channel
According to sources cited by CNN, the US president is unlikely to make a final decision before leaving for China this week
Read more
Persian Gulf countries running out of interceptor missiles - Bloomberg
Iran has fired almost 1,200 ballistic missiles and 4,000 Shahed drones at the Gulf states since the start of the war
Read more
Critics label Elon Musk US 'shadow president' — media
The report says that "Musk’s rapid-fire messages - which included numerous false claims about the contents of the spending bill - ricocheted" across Washington
Read more
Iran moved aircraft to Pakistan, Afghanistan to protect them from US strikes — TV channel
Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied deployment of Iranian planes to Afghanistan in comments to CBS News
Read more
Tanker with Iranian oil change course, heading to China — PTI
The change in the destination of Pin Shun appears to be payment-related, Sumit Ritolia, Lead Research Analyst at Kpler, noted
Read more
Pakistan to increase oil purchases from Russia amid crisis in Strait of Hormuz — envoy
Demand for Russian energy resources has increased amid the crisis around the Strait of Hormuz, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi noted
Read more
Georgian prime minister hopes new patriarch will serve country's united future
On Monday, an expanded meeting of the Georgian Church was held at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Tbilisi, where 39 members of the Synod voted for a new patriarch; 57-year-old Bishop Shio, who served as locum tenens for Patriarch Ilia II, who died on March 17, received 22 votes and was elected the new patriarch
Read more
US-Israeli strike on humanitarian aid aircraft in western Iran reported
The Civil Aviation Organization of the Islamic Republic called on all international bodies to take appropriate measures in response to this incident
Read more
Trade turnover in EAEU exceeds $95 bln in 2025 — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Galuzin
Mikhail Galuzin said that foreign countries are paying attention to positive results of Eurasian economic integration and are striving to become partners of the EAEU
Read more
WSJ has an epiphany regarding failures of EU leaders — Dmitriev
The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund commented on a publication about European leaders facing unprecedented unpopularity
Read more
Armenian prime minister confirms his absence at upcoming EAEU summit
Nikol Pashinyan added that if Armenia leaves the EAEU, it will be "planned, without surprises," and all policies and intentions are "transparent"
Read more
Iran’s president says negotiations with United States possible, despite mistrust
Masoud Pezeshkian said that Tehran will need to consolidate in the diplomatic arena everything the Iranian armed forces have achieved on the battlefield
Read more
UAE’s exit from OPEC increases importance of OPEC+ for Russia — economist
Igbal Guliyev believes that "under conditions of weakening internal discipline within OPEC, Russia will rely less on rigid collective restrictions and more on flexible coordination of production parameters and market signals with partners within OPEC+"
Read more
Modi calls for reinstatement of COVID-19 restrictions amid Middle East crisis
The Indian prime minister stressed the importance of fuel economy, called for a return to working from home and a review of consumption habits
Read more
Pakistan would like to join BRICS — ambassador to Russia
Faisal Niaz Tirmizi says Pakistan’s accession to BRICS "would benefit the organization greatly"
Read more
Iran to hit more targets if US attacks Kharg Island — ambassador
Tehran’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Amir Hossein Hosseini also expressed hope that the conflict would be resolved diplomatically
Read more
Yermak declines to comment on charges until investigation is complete
The official replied "I am Andrey Yermak. I have no other name" when asked what nickname was used in relation to him in the "Mindich audio files"
Read more
Russia calls for fully resuming Arctic Council’s work — senior diplomat
Alexander Grushko stressed that Moscow remains open to dialogue based on mutual respect, as well as to constructive cooperation
Read more
Middle East conflict causes shortage of global sulfuric acid supplies — WSJ
A large chunk of the world’s sulfur comes from Persian Gulf oil refineries and gas plants and has been choked off at the Strait of Hormuz
Read more
Kiev loses 8,400 troops, mercenaries in special military op zone in past week — expert
Andrey Marochko said the Ukrainian armed forces suffered the greatest manpower losses in the area of operation of Russia’s Battlegroup East in the Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions
Read more
SpaceX launches satellites into orbit for US intelligence purposes
The launch of the NROL-172 mission was SpaceX’s second launch for the US National Reconnaissance Office in 2026
Read more
Zelensky proposed ‘handing over’ Donbass during 2022 talks with Russia — former official
Yulia Mendel says people who represented Ukraine at the negotiations "agreed for everything"
Read more
EU becoming aggressive, uncooperative player — Russian Foreign Ministry
Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Third CIS Department Alexander Sternik said the European Union is increasingly hostile to both Russia and countries building mutually beneficial ties with Moscow
Read more
New government led by Magyar formed in Hungary — presidential decree
According to a statement from the press office of President Tamas Sulyok, he signed a decree appointing 16 ministers nominated by the prime minister and approved by parliament
Read more
West needs Central Asia’s rare earths to militarize economy — Russian Foreign Ministry
Director of the Third CIS Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexander Sternik noted that rare earth metals are used in advanced weapons and military equipment, laser systems and navigation systems
Read more
Kallas discredits EU in the eyes of decent people — Milorad Dodik
The Bosnian Serb leader says that under her leadership, the association can only shrink, not expand
Read more
Russia develops neural network algorithms for low-level air defense anti-drone system
The Arkodim company specified that the neural network analysis and tracking algorithms calculate ballistics and ensure reliable target tracking even during brief loss of visual contact
Read more
End of ceasefire, over 30,000 violations by Ukraine: Russian Defense Ministry statements
Following the end of the ceasefire, the Russian Armed Forces returned to the special military operation
Read more
EU preparing for possible energy supply crisis due to conflict in Iran — Spanish newspaper
The EC assures that there is currently no risk to supplies, though markets are feeling the impact of rising Brent crude oil prices, which has led to higher gas and oil prices in Europe
Read more
US troop buildup near Iran not sign of any new decisions — White House
The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28
Read more
Ukrainian troops lose around 875 personnel in special op over past 24 hours — top brass
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the enemy lost up to 145 troops in the responsibility zone of the Battlegroup North
Read more
Lithuania's airspace not open to foreign drone flights — official
Asta Skaisgiryte specified that she referred to "drones from various third countries, not necessarily Ukraine"
Read more
Japan considers it important to maintain relations with Russia — top diplomat
Toshimitsu Motegi emphasized that Russia is Japan’s neighbor
Read more
London's new sanctions against Moscow based on distortion of facts — Russian embassy
The Russian embassy drew attention to Britain's selective approach to children
Read more
General HQ of Iranian army warns of potentially larger strikes on Tel Aviv
The Iranian military also advised "host countries of US military bases to force the Americans to leave their territory, if they want to avoid damage"
Read more
West seeks to inflict 'strategic defeat' on Russia via Central Asia — MFA
According to Alexander Sternik, the West does this using vague terms such as 'economic diversification' and 'protection against external threats'
Read more
Hungary has no plans to send weapons, soldiers to Ukraine — future foreign minister
Hungary will also not support accelerated EU accession for Ukraine, insisting it must be "based on merit and the fulfillment of strict conditions", Anita Orban stated
Read more
In Pomorye 190-carat diamond discovered at depth of 375 meters, company says
All diamonds, regardless of their size and weight, form under similar conditions
Read more
EU desperately needs Russian energy supplies — Finnish politician
It would be wise for the EU to stop acting as morally superior, Armando Mema said
Read more
EU actions make its participation in peace efforts for Ukraine impossible — Russian MFA
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said the stance the European Union is taking in relation to a peaceful settlement essentially prevents it from being achieved
Read more
Iran could raise uranium enrichment to 90% if US attacks again, lawmaker says
Ebrahim Rezaei said the Iranian parliament will discuss such an option
Read more
Two civilians killed, eight injured in Ukraine strikes on Belgorod Region in past 24 hours
The regional emergency response center added that three medical personnel were injured in a drone strike upon arrival to assist a wounded man
Read more
Bishop Shio elected as new Patriarch of Georgia with 22 votes — voting results
Read more
US military aircraft struck by Iran makes it to Kuwait — TV
Iran also fired at two US UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters conducting a search and rescue operation
Read more
Putin’s invitation for Trump to visit Russia remains open — Kremlin spokesman
In mid-August 2025, a Russian-US summit took place at a military base near Anchorage, Alaska
Read more
Zelensky can currently only be removed from power by coup d’etat — expert
Vladimir Zharikhin, Deputy Director of the CIS Institute, emphasized that such a coup would depend heavily on external influences, particularly the will of the Americans
Read more
NATO forces intercept missile presumably launched from Iran — Turkish Defense Ministry
According to the ministry, "all necessary measures are being taken decisively and without hesitation against any threat directed at Turkey's territory and airspace"
Read more
Press review: Putin V-Day speech gives life to Ukraine peace and Iran's new superweapon
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, May 12th
Read more
Special military op nearing completion, POW exchange stalled: Putin’s statements
The Russian leader also said he is ready to meet with Vladimir Zelensky in any country, but only for the purpose of signing a final settlement agreement
Read more
UAE may have carried out strikes on Iranian territory — newspaper
According to sources cited by The Wall Street Journal, Abu Dhabi may have attacked an oil refinery on the Lavan Island
Read more
US fighter jet downed over Iran likely conducted strikes on ground targets — media
According to CBS News national security analyst Aaron MacLean, the pilots of the downed fighter had sidearms
Read more
Boomerang UAV immune to electronic warfare, can fly over 45 km — soldier
The drone’s frame is made of non-conductive textolite, which increases its operational reliability
Read more
CSU leader says withdrawal of 5,000 US troops from Germany is painful blow
The discussion about US troop reductions in Europe intensified in April
Read more
Stubb agrees EU must start dialogue with Russia, but mediator still unknown
The Finnish president thinks that the most important thing is the coordination of all actions among Europeans, especially between the E5 countries, and the Nordic and Baltic states on the border
Read more
US may resume operations in Strait of Hormuz or take more serious action — Trump
The US president reiterated that Iran’s response to new US proposals to end hostilities was "totally unacceptable"
Read more
Ukraine’s rich do not revolt against Zelensky for fear of sanctions — former secretary
Yulia Mendel explained that such sanctions often result in the closure of businesses and the freezing of assets
Read more
Ukraine faces military collapse this year — retired US Army officer
David T. Pyne believes the EU cannot be trusted to negotiate a peace agreement ending NATO’s proxy war with Russia
Read more
China maintains its position on resolving Ukrainian crisis — Foreign Ministry
Previously, the Chinese Foreign Ministry reiterated that negotiations must consider the concerns of not only Ukraine but also Russia
Read more
No alternatives to Iran’s 14-point proposal for deal with US — top lawmaker
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf noted that any other approach would "lead only to failure"
Read more
European Commission intends to allocate 9.1 out of €90 billion to Kiev in June
Of this money, €5.9 billion will go to military needs and €3.2 billion to macro-financial assistance, EC representative Balazs Ujvari said
Read more
Kallas is in vain hoping to mediate in Russia-EU talks — MFA
Zakharova commented on Kallas’s expressed aspirations to serve as a mediator, emphasizing that her hopes are unlikely to materialize
Read more
End of ceasefire, chance of Putin-Zelensky meeting: Kremlin delivers new press briefing
According to Dmitry Peskov, Russia remains open to dialogue and fully welcomes US mediation efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
Oil prices could fall sharply if energy crisis drags on — Novak
"According to various international agencies, the conflict will cause a decline in global GDP growth rates by 0.3-0.5 percentage points in 2026-2027, possibly even more, depending on its duration," the Russian deputy prime minister said
Read more
EU aid to Ukraine frozen — Borrell
The ex-chief of EU diplomacy said the situation is similar with the approval of new sanctions against Russia
Read more
Russia’s cooperation with Central Asia above board — Foreign Ministry
Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Third CIS Department Alexander Sternik noted that Moscow develops cooperation with the region with respect and strategic patience
Read more
No progress in organizing Russia-US hockey match — Kremlin
Peskov was responding to a question about the initiative
Read more
Russia sees Canada's sanctions as ‘factory of absurdity’ — ambassador says
Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand previously announced that Ottawa had added 23 more individuals and five entities to its sanction lists against Russia
Read more
Ukrainian attacks kill 25 Russian civilians in past week — diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik added that 209 people, including 14 minors, suffered injuries
Read more
Iran calls on Saudi Arabia to ‘eject’ US troops from region
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed that Iran respects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and considers it a brotherly nation
Read more
Victory Day ceasefire expires
All Russian servicemen in the special military operation zone strictly observed the ceasefire
Read more
Pakistan's prime minister to visit Russia soon, ambassador says
Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said that Russia had long been "Pakistan’s partner in development"
Read more
Situation with Yermak could ruin Zelensky’s reputation in West — Russian diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik noted that the situation left no chance "of keeping this scandal within the country and ignoring it"
Read more
West’s negative attitude to May 9 hinders ties with Russia — political scientist
Kees van der Pijl believes that this position complicates potential contacts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict
Read more
Return of 3,700 POWs and families reunited: Putin meets with Moskalkova
The head of state stressed that Russia and Ukraine should continue working at the level of ombudspersons to ensure the reunification of families with children
Read more