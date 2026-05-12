Israel strikes 45 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon in past day — army

TEL AVIV, May 12. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out strikes on 45 military facilities in southern Lebanon belonging to the Hezbollah Shia movement, the army said in a statement.

"The IDF struck 45 Hezbollah targets in several areas in southern Lebanon in the past 24 hours," the statement reads.

The targets included command centers, surveillance posts, staging grounds, buildings used for military purposes, and some ten weapons depots.

In addition, the Israeli Air Force struck missile launchers and eliminated terrorists who posed a threat to IDF troops, the military added.