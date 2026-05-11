EU foreign ministers expect to adopt new sanctions against Russia on May 11 — Kallas

BRUSSELS, May 11. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of EU countries intend to adopt new sanctions against Russia on Monday over the evacuation of children from the combat zone in Ukraine at the beginning of the special military operation, EU foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, has stated upon arrival at a meeting of foreign ministers.

"We expect to move forward today by adopting sanctions on the issue of Ukrainian children," she said, commenting on the addition of several individuals to the EU blacklist, which provides for a ban on entry into the community and the freezing of assets in banks.

In addition, Kallas noted that ex-German Chancellor Gerhard Schroder’s candidacy as a negotiator with Russia has been ruled out, confirming that the EU discussion on negotiations with Russia will take place at the end of May.

"Schroder is a well-known lobbyist for Russian companies, if he were to become an EU representative, he would be sitting on both sides of the table," Kallas said, adding that EU foreign ministers "will discuss the possibility of negotiations with Russia at the end of May," thus confirming information from a TASS source.

On May 8, the source reported that the EU foreign ministers at an informal meeting in Cyprus on May 26-27 would discuss a "list of European demands to Russia" for a "possible start of negotiations.".