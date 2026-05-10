Iran to block Strait of Hormuz passage for vessels of countries backing US — military

TEHRAN, May 10. /TASS/. Iran will not allow vessels of countries that join the United States’ sanctions policy against the Islamic Republic to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Army Spokesman Mohammad Akraminia said.

"From now on, countries that follow the example of the United States and impose sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran will undoubtedly face difficulties passing through the Strait of Hormuz," he said in an interview with the IRNA news agency.

Akraminia also emphasized that the military conflict against the United States and Israel had forced Iran "to use the geopolitical potential of the Strait of Hormuz" and that the Islamic Republic was now "exercising sovereignty" over it. He added that any vessel wishing to pass through the strait must now "coordinate its actions with Iran." According to the army spokesman, these measures "could bring Iran many benefits."

Another spiral of escalation occurred in the Gulf area late on May 7 when the United States and Iran exchanged strikes. According to the Iranian state television, the new escalation was triggered by the United States’ attack on an Iranian tanker which was followed by Iran’s attack on three American destroyers near the Strait of Hormuz. After that, the US Central Command delivered a series of strikes on military targets in Iran.