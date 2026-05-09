US to resume operation in Strait of Hormuz in case of no progress with Iran — Trump

WASHINGTON, May 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that the United States could resume Operation Project Freedom to organize the transit of ships through the Strait of Hormuz if there is no progress in negotiations with Iran.

"We may go back to Project Freedom if things don’t happen, but it would be Project Freedom plus," he told reporters on the South Lawn in front of the White House.

The US launched Operation Project Freedom on May 4, but the following day, the American president announced its temporary suspension. He indicated that he had agreed to pause the initiative at the request of Pakistan and several other countries.