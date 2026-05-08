Pentagon releases its UFO archives

WASHINGTON, May 8. /TASS/. The Pentagon has published "never-before-seen files" on UFOs, according to documents on the department's website.

US President Donald Trump announced his intention to release this information in late April. He noted that he had recently discussed the topic of UFOs with US military pilots who had observed such phenomena. According to the US leader, the pilots said they had seen things that are hard to believe.

In February, he promised that the US government would begin publishing documents on extraterrestrial life forms and UFOs. "I think some of it is going to be very interesting to people," Trump said at the time. He also promised to instruct Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth and all relevant ministries and agencies to begin identifying and publishing government documents related to "alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters."