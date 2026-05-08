US will take new measures against Cuba until its authorities implement reforms — Rubio

WASHINGTON, May 8. /TASS/. The United States will continue to take measures against Cuba until the republic's authorities implement a series of political and economic reforms that Washington deems necessary, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced.

"We will continue to take action until the regime takes all necessary political and economic reforms," Rubio wrote on the X social network.

According to the Secretary of State, Washington still believes that modern Cuba poses a threat to US national security in the region.

On May 7, the United States imposed sanctions on the GAESA conglomerate, which, according to the US government, controls about 40% of the Cuban economy, as well as on the head of this organization and a nickel mining joint venture located on the island. The restrictions are being imposed based on an executive order sharply tightening the unilateral sanctions regime against Cuba, signed by US President Donald Trump on May 1. The order attempts to give US restrictive measures against Cuba an extraterritorial nature. It states that the restrictions could also affect third countries.

In response to the new sanctions, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla stated that these US steps "confirm Washington's genocidal intentions" against the Cuban population.