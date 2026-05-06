Tehran still reviewing US conflict resolution proposals — Iranian Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN, May 6. /TASS/. Iran is still reviewing the United States' conflict resolution proposals and will later inform the Pakistani side about its thoughts, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

"Iran is still considering the US proposal and will convey its position to the Pakistani side after completing its assessments," he said in an interview with the ISNA news agency.

The Axios news portal earlier declared that Washington and Tehran are close to signing a one-page memorandum to end the armed conflict, and that the US side expects Iran's response to the proposed ceasefire memorandum within 48 hours.