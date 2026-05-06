Iran to ensure security in Strait of Hormuz after threat eliminated — IRGC

TEHRAN, May 6. /TASS/. Iran will ensure safe and stable passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz once it neutralizes the threat posed by the United States and Israel, according to the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, an elite unit of the Iranian Armed Forces).

"Once the threats posed by the aggressors (the US and Israel - TASS) are neutralized and new rules are introduced, safe and stable transit through the strait will become possible," a statement posted on the IRGC Navy’s X page said.

The corps’ naval forces also thanked captains and shipowners "for complying with Iranian regulations in the Strait of Hormuz and for their contribution to regional maritime security."

On May 5, US leader Donald Trump said that the United States had decided to suspend Operation Project Freedom, aimed at organizing ship transit through the Strait of Hormuz, until it receives confirmation that negotiations on a deal with Iran can be successfully concluded and an agreement reached. He added that the United States had received such a request from Pakistan and other countries.