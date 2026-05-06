US decision to cancel missile deployment to Germany exposes Europe's defense gap — FT

LONDON, May 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's decision to cancel a planned deployment of long-range missiles to Germany has laid bare Europe’s glaring lack of a deterrent, according to the Financial Times (FT).

The publication notes that European countries have not developed their own precision-guided weapons systems in recent decades, relying on US support. As a result, experts say, the EU has become dependent on American weapons for strategic deterrence. According to the publication, developing similar European systems could take up to ten years, and currently only temporary solutions to partially fill the gap in such capabilities are being discussed.

At the same time, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated that the US decision to cancel missile deployment plans would be "very unfortunate and detrimental" to Germany and to Europe. It would mean that the gap in Europe’s capabilities could "widen further," he warned, according to the publication.

On May 3, the Financial Times, citing a Pentagon source, reported that the US administration plans to reverse its decision to deploy medium-range weapons, including a Tomahawk missile battalion, to Germany. In July 2024, Washington and Berlin announced plans to deploy Tomahawk missiles in Germany. This was originally planned to occur by 2027. The agreement to deploy the missiles was reached during the administration of Joe Biden, the 46th US President (2021-2025).