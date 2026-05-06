China stands against illegitimate unilateral measures — Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, May 6. /TASS/. China is against unilateral measures having no international legal basis, Official Spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Lin Jian said.

"China consistently stands against illegitimate unilateral sanctions having no international legal basis and not approved by the UN Security Council," the spokesman said.

China "will continue keeping an eye on the situation with inappropriate exterritorial use of laws by relevant countries and will decisively and lawfully defend rights and interests of its citizens and businesses," the diplomat said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier the US has leverage opportunities, including secondary sanctions, for Chinese companies that ignore restrictive measures against Iran.