UN estimates Gaza demining costs at $541 million

GENEVA, April 24. /TASS/. Clearing the Gaza Strip of unexploded ordnance, which is blocking the reconstruction process, would cost $541 million, Head of the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) in the occupied Palestinian territories Julius Van der Walt said.

According to him, unexploded ordnance poses a daily threat to the lives of the enclave’s residents and hinders the reconstruction process. "In Gaza only, we're looking at about $541 million required just to address the explosive ordnance threat," he said at a briefing in Geneva.

Van der Walt noted that since the start of the conflict, such ordnance has resulted in the deaths of more than a thousand people, most of them children. According to UN estimates, unexploded ordnance is found roughly every 600 meters in Gaza.