Venezuela released 314 prisoners since start of amnesty

CARACAS, April 23. /TASS/. More than 300 prisoners have been released in Venezuela since the amnesty law came into force on February 20, chairman of the commission for monitoring its implementation Jorge Arreaza said on Instagram (owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

"Persons previously deprived of liberty: 314 citizens have left their places of detention," Arreaza wrote. He said that legal restrictions were completely removed from 8,302 people, criminal cases were terminated and obligations to appear in law enforcement agencies were lifted. "These are direct, concrete and tangible results of the initiative aimed at bringing peace of mind to Venezuelan families through politics."

He said that in the two months, 12,187 applications for exemption from liability based on the adopted law had been received. "We continue to receive appeals from Venezuelans living both in our country and abroad who express the desire to return to participation in the national political life, pledging to respect the constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and contribute to national reconciliation and peace," Arreaza said.

The initiative for a general amnesty, which should serve national reconciliation and peace, was launched by authorized President Delcy Rodriguez. The law covers a period from January 1, 1999 to the present. Those convicted of serious crimes against humanity, human rights violations, premeditated murders, corruption and drug trafficking are not eligible for amnesty.