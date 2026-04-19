Deal with Iran could be expected within two weeks — US energy secretary

NEW YORK, April 19. /TASS/. A peace agreement between the United States and Iran may be signed within a couple of weeks, US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said.

"That's probably a reasonable timeframe," he said in an interview with CNN when asked whether a deal could be made within one or two weeks.

Asked if Vice President JD Vance is going to travel to Islamabad on Monday for a new round of talks with Iran, he said that "the vice president's been leading the negotiations from the start."

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, the United States announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran. Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in Islamabad on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the US delegation - by Vice President JD Vance. Both Tehran and Washington said after the negotiations that no agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements.