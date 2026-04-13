Dodik calls Orban 'voice of reason,' thanks him for supporting Republika Srpska

BELGRADE, April 13. /TASS/. Republika Srpska (the entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina) is grateful to Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban for all his support, said Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, calling him "a voice of reason."

"I am sorry that Viktor Orban lost the election. He was my friend and he will remain my friend. The people of Republika Srpska are extremely grateful to Orban for what he did, first of all for understanding our position," the politician told reporters, according to the website of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats party, which he heads.

"Orban was a voice of reason. I want to see him as soon as possible and talk about how we will move forward."

Dodik said Orban is transferring power to the election winners without incident, despite insinuations that "Hungary is under dictatorship."

The opposition Tisza party, led by Peter Magyar, won the elections gaining 138 out of the 199 parliamentary seats.